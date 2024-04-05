Santa Fe Springs City Council Recognizes 2023-2024 Miss Santa Fe Springs Court

The Santa Fe Springs CIty Council with the 2023-24 Miss Santa Fe Springs Court.

April 5, 2024

The Santa Fe Springs’ City Council recognized the 2023-24 Miss Santa Fe Springs Court at their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The Miss Santa Fe Springs Court embodies the values of service, leadership, and camaraderie. They attend various City events throughout the year, spreading joy and representing the vibrant spirit of the Santa Fe Springs community.

The Santa Fe Springs Court also engages in exceptional community service efforts, such as putting together beauty boxes with hygiene essentials for women that they provide to local shelters and hospitals, as well as organizing a toy drive for the holiday season to provide to the pediatric unit at City of Hope.

These selfless acts create a positive impact in the community and inspire others to give back. The Miss Santa Fe Springs Pageant is held yearly. Eligibility requirements for participation include being a Santa Fe Springs resident or attend high school in Santa Fe Springs, be between the ages of 16 and 18 years, have a minimum 3.0 grade point average, and have completed 20 hours of community service.

The 2024 Miss Santa Fe Springs Pageant will be held on Thursday, May 9th at the Clarke Estate, 10211 Pioneer Blvd. Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information regarding the upcoming pageant and to purchase tickets, please email [email protected] or follow on Instagram @miss_santafesprings

