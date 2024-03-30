Chance Perdomo dies in motorcycle crash at 27

March 30, 2024

Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V,” has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.

“On behalf of the family and his representatives, it is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” a publicist said in a statement issued Saturday evening.

The statement said no one else was involved in the crash. No details about the crash, including when and where it took place, were immediately released.

Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of “Gen V,” the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime’s hit series “The Boys,” set in a universe where superheroes are celebrities – and behave as badly as the most notorious. Perdomo’s character was a student at Godolkin University, founded by the sinisterly omnipresent Vought International corporation, where “supes” train; his power involved the manipulation of metal.

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, the makers of “Gen V,” said the show’s family was “devastated by the sudden passing.”

Like this: Like Loading...