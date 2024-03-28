Santa Fe Springs Enters Last Phase of Residential Street Lighting Upgrade

March 27, 2024

By Brian Hews

The Santa Fe Springs City Council, at its Mar. 19 meeting, voted to begin the final phase of the city’s $3.6 million residential street lighting system upgrade project; the project is funded by the City’s Utility Users Tax (UUT) Capital Improvement Fund.

The upgrade has three phases involving transitioning from traditional lighting to LED lighting.

LED streetlights are lighting fixtures that utilize light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source. LED technology has been used more recently due to its energy efficiency, longevity, and environmental benefits.

LEDs use significantly less energy than traditional lighting sources, reducing electricity bills and lowering carbon emissions. LED street lights have a longer lifespan compared to conventional bulbs, typically lasting 50,000 to 100,000 hours or more reducing maintenance costs and the frequency of replacements.

LED streetlights are more durable and resistant to vibrations and shocks compared to traditional lighting technologies, making them suitable for outdoor environments.

Phase 1 included converting all SCE-owned residential streetlights from the existing high-usage fixtures to new LED lights. The project was completed under an SCE program at no cost to the city. Phase 2 included converting the majority of the city-owned residential streetlights from high-usage fixtures to LED lights, which was completed by the city’s Public Works staff. `

Phase 3 includes the design and conversion of the remaining residential streetlight systems and requires conversion prior to installing LED light fixtures. The scope of work includes the design for the replacement of existing antiquated streetlights located in five residential areas and two industrial areas, converting approximately 350 lights from the existing lights to LED lights. Additionally, 36 antiquated residential post-top street light poles will be replaced with new, aesthetically pleasing city-standard concrete light poles. The designer will develop plans, specifications, and estimates to solicit a construction bid.

By converting existing street light systems to energy-efficient LED lighting, the city can save money, provide better lighting for the community, reduce energy use, and decrease the city’s impact on the environment.

Area maps showing replacement lights:

Like this: Like Loading...