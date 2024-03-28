Bread recalled in California and Nevada over foreign object contamination

By News Desk on March 27, 2024

Albertsons Companies LLC is recalling certain Signature Select, Athens, and Cal Pia brand bread because of metal and plastic shavings in product.

According to the details posted online by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on March 4, 2024, and is ongoing.

The recalled products were distributed in California and Nevada.

Recalled products:

Signature Select, Athens, and Cal Pia brand Bread Butter White Bread 22 oz. loaf

Product Quantity: 13,550 units

Signature Select — Butter Top White Bread, Best Before: 3/21/24, UPC: 2113019803

Athens Select Butter — Top White Bread, Julian Date: 062, UPC: 9999919803

Cal Pia 100% Whole Wheat Bread, Julian Date: 062, UPC: 9999900132

Like this: Like Loading...