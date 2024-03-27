Celebrating 60 Years of Community Spirit: Hawaiian Gardens Hosts Anniversary Parade and Carnival

March 27, 2024

Hawaiian Gardens ~ The City of Hawaiian Gardens is thrilled to announce the grand celebration of its 60th Anniversary Parade and Carnival! As one of the community’s most anticipated events, the parade promises to be a vibrant showcase of joy, culture, and unity, commemorating six decades of the city’s rich heritage and the remarkable individuals who have contributed to its growth.

On Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 11 AM in City of Hawaiian Gardens, the anniversary parade will bring together residents, local businesses, and visitors for a day of festivities. The parade is a testament to the city’s spirit of resilience and togetherness, from colorful floats to lively performances.

Following the parade, attendees can enjoy various family-friendly activities at the Carnival, including games, rides, food vendors, and live entertainment. With something for everyone, the anniversary celebration promises to be filled with fun, laughter, and cherished memories. The Carnival spans four days, starting on April 4 and concluding on April 7 from 5 PM to 10 PM on April 4th and 5th and 1 PM to 10 PM on April 6th and 7th. The Carnival will be held at Furgeson Elementary School, located at 22215 Elaine Ave, Hawaiian Gardens.

“Hawaiian Gardens holds a special place in the hearts of its residents, and our 60th Anniversary Parade is a momentous occasion to celebrate our community’s history and accomplishments,” said Mayor Victor Farfan. “We invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable event as we honor our past, embrace our present, and look forward to a bright future together.”

For additional information on the parade and Carnival, including a map, participant registration form, free shuttle buses, the entertainment schedule and presale tickets, please click here.

The City of Hawaiian Gardens extends its gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and community partners for supporting this milestone celebration. Incorporated on April 9, 1964, Hawaiian Gardens is the smallest city in Los Angeles County, with approximately 14,400 residents. Over the past six decades, the city has flourished into a close-knit community renowned for its diversity, cultural heritage, and vibrant spirit.

