 San Diego Museum of Art Annual Art Alive 2024 Featuring the Art of India

The San Diego Museum of Art celebrates ‘Art Alive’ 2024 with floral displays and art in a spectacular four day event from April 25-April 28

March 20, 2024

By Lydia E. Ringwald

The San Diego Museum of Art celebrates ‘Art Alive’ 2024 with floral displays and art in a spectacular four day event from April 25-April 28. This year ‘Art Alive’ features the Art of India, with floral displays highlighting the museum’s world renown collection of Indian miniatures and South Asian paintings.

The 2024 rotunda design by Meghaa Modi reflects her commitment to sustainable designs and respect for nature. Through her studies of sacred Ikebana and personal spiritual growth, she elicits subtle the beauty, joy and peace of nature through the visual medium of art.

Branching off from the rotunda, Art Alive attendees may then wander through the maze of galleries in the museum that feature fragrant floral installations replicating the colors and patterns of selected artworks in the museum collection.

The concept of ‘Art Alive’ that brings the nature and art together, also includes in the weekend events Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 weekend events, opportunities for visitors to also enjoy outdoor garden activities to augment the museum interior art displays

The four day Art Alive celebration commences with the Art Alive Premier Dinner event on Thursday, April 25 with a splendid menu designed by renown Chef Barry Layne of Coast Catering and Chef Saransh Oberoi collaborating to create unique Indian cuisine for a memorable opening evening.

The Art Alive Premier Dinner event will offer unique Indian cuisine for a memorable opening evening.

This year’s Bloom Bash on Friday, April 26, features professional dancers on a stage and a dance floor with live music and spectacular Ferris Wheel. Cocktail, wine and beer specialties accompany cuisine delicacies offered by a variety of San Diego’s most famous and fabulous restaurants.

Bloom Bash featured performer Kavita Rao, Artistic Director and founder of Karmagraphy produces distinctive contemporary dance styles to create a sensory experience that she will showcase for Bloom Bash evening. Internationally and regionally renowned for her choreography and teaching abilities, Kavita conjures out of her world travels characteristics of Eastern and Western dance.

Bloom Bash featured contemporary artist Nisha K. Sethi is an Artist / Activist who developed a passion for typography and was deeply influenced by childhood trips to India where she was exposed to the fascinating world of hand-painted film posters. Back home in the Bay Area, Nisha she gravitates towards street art with powerful messages with positive impact with the Oakland-based artist crew Trust Your Struggle Collective. Nisha’s art installation will be on view during Bloom Bash and throughout

Art Alive weekend on the Plaza de Panama in front of the Museum.

Vani Shiroor, a certified mindfulness coach and the founder of DOTURMINDS (Dot Your Minds), was born in India and rediscovered the love for the lost art of rangoli. Through the ancient Indian sand art of kolam or rangoli, she guides participate to be ‘here and now.’ Experience live rangoli art at Bloom Bash and try it for yourself with the guidance of DOTURMINDS instructors at the Art Alive Garden of Activities.

Bloom Bash featured musician, DJ Pratik who has had nearly 20 years of professional entertainment experience specializing in luxury events and nightlife in NYC, now resides in SoCal and blends the exotic sound of India with the entertainment style of East-Coast and West-Coast for Art Alive’s Bloom Bash evening.

Art Alive is The San Diego Museum of Art’s signature annual fundraiser, providing essential support for the Museum’s exhibitions, education, outreach, and public programs. Talented floral designers fill the galleries with fragrant arrangements inspired by the Museum collection, offering a brilliantly colored backdrop for a weekend of beloved traditions and art-inspired activities.

Los Cerritos residents should plan ahead for travel April 25-28 to San Diego to enjoy Art Alive festivities. The short two hour trip can be a day journey to enjoy Art Alive and Bloom Bash with return to Cerritos the same day, or with overnight stay n San Diego to enjoy the Art Alive garden events and visit to other museums in the Balboa Park.

For further information and tickets, please visit SDMA.org

