Pepperdine honors memory of students killed on PCH with new scholarship

March 14, 2024

MALIBU, Calif. — Pepperdine University has established the “Our Four Angels Endowed Scholarship,” a new grant in honor of four undergraduate students killed in October when struck by a driver on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Pepperdine worked with the families of Niamh Rolston, Peyston Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams to set up the new scholarship for students at Pepperdine’s undergraduate school, Seaver College.

Writing to students, staff and faculty Wednesday, Pepperdine VP for Student Affairs Conniee Horton lauded the “unique impact” of “these amazing women,” noting that their absence will be “long felt” on campus. Horton added that the fund will “contribute to the academic pursuits of deserving students” and “serve as a beacon of hope and remembrance for the lives that touched ours so profoundly.”

