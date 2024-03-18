Friends of Signal Hill Library Spring Book Sale

March 18, 2024
The Friends of Signal Hill Library invite you to shop for gently used books on Thursday April 18 from 12 Noon – 4 pm at the Signal Hill Library Front Patio,1800 E Hill St (off Cherry Ave), Signal Hill 90755. 562. 989-7323.
Come fill a bag (we will provide the bag) for only $5. CASH ONLY. Special/rare books priced separately. Great deals in Adventure, Biography, Children, Classics, Cookbooks, Fiction, Fitness, Foreign Language, Health, History, Teens, Textbooks, Travel & more. DVDs 2 for $1.