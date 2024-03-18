Insure.com ranked Kaiser Permanente as the “Best Health Insurance Company” in the U.S.

Kaiser Permanente, which operates a hospital and medical office buildings in the Downey Service Area, has been ranked as the nation’s “Best Health Insurance Company” by Insure.com, a widely-used web-based marketplace consumers across the country use to sign up for health insurance.

Based on that data and other important insurance metrics, Insure.com rated the best health insurance companies of 2024 and gave each one from one to five stars. Kaiser Permanente ranked as the top health insurer overall in the U.S. with 4.2 stars, followed by Highmark and Horizon with 4.1 stars.

Kaiser Permanente was also the nation’s highest ranked company for customer satisfaction and trustworthiness.

Michelle Gaskill-Hames, president, Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals, attributed Insure.com’s latest ranking (Kaiser Permanente also ranked first in 2023) to the not-for-profit healthcare organization’s unique integrated model, along with its highly committed and dedicated employees and physicians.

“We couldn’t have achieved this prestigious ranking without our caring health care staff and doctors, who day in and day out go above and beyond the call of duty to meet our members’ health needs,” she explained. “At Kaiser Permanente, we will always strive to ensure our members receive high-quality and compassionate care that results in great outcomes that improve their quality of life.”

Insure.com’s editors gathered rate data and looked at health insurers’ financial stability scores and National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) ratings, which evaluate health plans based on member satisfaction, among other factors.

Insure.com also surveyed insurance consumers to gauge each company’s level of customer experience and its policy offerings. It asked customers if they trusted their insurer, whether they planned to renew their coverage, and what they thought about their insurance company’s digital experience.

“Consumers certainly want to save money and receive a low premium when choosing an insurance company,” said David Marlett, managing director, Brantley Risk & Insurance Center at Appalachian State University, and an Insure.com editorial advisor. “However, it’s important to also consider factors such as financial ratings, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction. These rankings incorporate all of these issues and provide the consumer with a more comprehensive approach to evaluating insurance options.”

Please visit Insure.com for more information regarding its 2024 Best Health Insurance Companies list.

