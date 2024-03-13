100 Year-Old Celebrates Birthday With a Strike at Cal Bowl in Lakewood

Leona Belletti celebrated her 100th birthday with friends at Cal Bowl in Lakewood, where she’s been knocking down the pins since 1963. Lakewood Vice Mayor Todd Rogers (far right) joined in the festivities.

March 13, 2024

Staff Report

Leona Belletti celebrated her 100th birthday with friends at Cal Bowl in Lakewood, where she’s been knocking down the pins since 1963. She proved her skills by easily bowling a strike.

Vice Mayor Todd Rogers joined in the festivities, presenting her with a congratulatory certificate on behalf of the Lakewood City Council.

Lakewood CityTV was there too. Be sure to watch for the video in coming weeks.

Leona’s secret to health and longevity? “Eat proper, stay active and be good!”

Congratulations to Leona on reaching this special milestone in life, and we wish her many more years of happy bowling.

Like this: Like Loading...