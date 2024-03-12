Sánchez Secures Over $12.7M in Funding for Projects in La Mirada, Pico Rivera, Norwalk, and 13 Others

March 12, 2024

WASHINGTON – On Saturday, President Biden signed into law the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024, a package of six domestic funding bills focused on lowering costs for families and creating good paying jobs.



Through this funding package, Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (CA-38) secured funding for all 15 of the community projects she requested that will directly benefit her constituents in California’s 38th Congressional District.



The projects, which are listed in alphabetical order, include:

• $500,000 for City of La Mirada’s Behringer Park Athletic Field Restroom and Snack Bar Building Renovations. The funding will be used for facilities renovations to the plumbing systems, electrical upgrades, and other improvements to ensure compliance with Health Code regulations and Americans with Disability Act regulations.

• $850,000 for City of Norwalk’s Transit System Bus Stop Equity Project. The funding will be used to provide transit-users in the City of Norwalk with ample shade and seating to protect against the drastic climate changes Southern California is experiencing, including solar panels providing ample lighting for patrons’ safety while waiting at all stops and real-time information displays powered by said panels to offer patrons with accurate wait times, improving quality and operational efficiency.

• $1.26 million for City of Norwalk’s Water System Improvement Program (WSIP) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The funding will be used for design and construction of water facilities, including groundwater injection well, groundwater recharge facilities, distribution and transmission main pipelines, water storage reservoirs, and treatment facilities, and related and supporting infrastructure as required for the extraction, treatment, and conveyance of groundwater and imported supplies within and Central Groundwater Basin underlying the City of Norwalk.

• $850,000 for City of Pico Rivera’s Historic Whittier Boulevard Neighborhood Paseos. The funding will be used to transform blighted back alleys and public parking lots into a welcoming, family-friendly network of neighborhood paseos that serve as vibrant outdoor dining areas in the heart of Pico Rivera along Historic Whittier Boulevard.

• $850,000 for City of Santa Fe Spring’s Slauson Avenue Street Improvement. The funding will be used to improve traffic flow and safety and pedestrian amenities for a 0.77-mile segment of Slauson Avenue, between Sorensen Avenue and Santa Fe Springs Road.

• $1 million for Cerritos Community College’s Child Development Center (CDC). The funding will be used to support the CDC, an award-winning laboratory school that provides quality childcare to the community, student-parents, and employees while training future early childhood education teachers.

• $500,000 for City of Diamond Bar’s Heritage Park Renovation (Phase 1). The funding will be used to renovate the city’s community center, parking lot, walkways, restroom facilities, playground, tot lot, picnic area, basketball courts and ball field, while ensuring full ADA compliance and accessibility for people of all ages.

• $500,000 for City of La Habra’s Vista Grande Park. The funding will be used to redevelop a city-owned space into a community park with open green space for family and recreational use, along with active recreational amenities for all visitors.

• $600,000 for County of LA’s Heights Hopper Electric Buses and Charging Infrastructure. The funding will be used for the acquisition of two electric transit buses and charging infrastructure for the Heights Hopper Shuttle Service, which serves the incorporated communities of Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.

• $300,000 for City of Montebello Police Department License Plate Reader and Geographic Data Mapping Project. The funding will be used to provide the Montebello Police Department with license plate and geographic data mapping software to enhance their enforcement and investigate capabilities, expand their collection of relevant data, and expedite the tedious and time-consuming process of comparing vehicle license plates with lists of stolen, wanted, and other vehicles of interest.

• $2 million for City of Walnut’s Walnut Gymnasium and Teen Center Renovation. The funding will be used to update the city’s 20-year-old facility by replacing all original HVAC units, skylights, and resurfacing of all lower roofs, flooring, paint, and furniture throughout the facility.

• $850,000 for Hacienda La Puente Unified School District’s (HLPUSD) Wilson High School Media Center Upgrade. The funding will be used to upgrade Wilson High School Media Center with new flooring, lighting, fixture, equipment, and California doors.

• $963,000 for Rio Hondo Community College’s Scenario-based Police Training Center. The funding will be used to upgrade Rio Hondo Community College’s Scenario-Based Police Training virtual reality technology and equipment to provide recruits with the practical scenario-based training that will prepare them for a career in law enforcement.

• $1 million for San Gabriel Valley Regional Housing Trust’s Project Pipeline.The funding will be used as capital funds for affordable housing projects, including expanding affordable housing in the City of Montebello.

• $1.66 million for the YMCA of Great Whittier’s Uptown Family Center Renovation and Expansion. The funding will be used to make modifications to the 40-year-old building to improve accessibility, safety, and equity, at the Y’s Uptown Family Center.

“I am proud to have successfully fought and advanced funding for all 15 of my requested community projects,” said Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez. “These investments will build on the previous two cycles of Community Project Funding to continue to increase access to affordable housing, improve public transportation and roads, and better the lives of working families here in my district.” A full list of the Community Projects Requests submitted by Congresswoman Sanchez to the Appropriations Committee can be found here.