Whittier College Announces Poet Pledge Scholarship For Local High Schoolers

March 5, 2024
Whittier College yesterday announced the Poet Pledge, a four-year full-tuition scholarship for admitted seniors from certain local high schools who demonstrate financial need.
The Poet Pledge is effective immediately for all eligible fall 2024 applications.
“Students with the highest need will be the most impacted by the changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the resulting delays,” said Whittier College Interim President Kristine Dillon ’73. “The FAFSA problems are an issue of equitable access to higher education. We believe that the Poet Pledge will ease that access for our bright local minds.”
Founded in 1887, Whittier offers a highly personalized liberal arts experience on a beautiful residential campus. A Hispanic-Serving Institution, the college is one of the nation’s top 10 performers on social mobility, according to a U.S. News & World Report that measures how well liberal arts colleges move economically disadvantaged students toward graduation and employment.
“This initiative reflects our deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of homegrown leaders, thinkers, and innovators who will shape the future,” said Interim Vice President of Enrollment Ken Woods ’84. “At Whittier College, we’re not just educating students; we’re investing in the future of our community and the world beyond.”
To qualify for a four-year full-tuition scholarship, students must meet these criteria:
Eligible High Schools