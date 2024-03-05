Whittier College Announces Poet Pledge Scholarship For Local High Schoolers

March 5, 2024

Whittier College yesterday announced the Poet Pledge, a four-year full-tuition scholarship for admitted seniors from certain local high schools who demonstrate financial need.

The Poet Pledge is effective immediately for all eligible fall 2024 applications.

“Students with the highest need will be the most impacted by the changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the resulting delays,” said Whittier College Interim President Kristine Dillon ’73. “The FAFSA problems are an issue of equitable access to higher education. We believe that the Poet Pledge will ease that access for our bright local minds.”

Founded in 1887, Whittier offers a highly personalized liberal arts experience on a beautiful residential campus. A Hispanic-Serving Institution, the college is one of the nation’s top 10 performers on social mobility, according to a U.S. News & World Report that measures how well liberal arts colleges move economically disadvantaged students toward graduation and employment.

“This initiative reflects our deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of homegrown leaders, thinkers, and innovators who will shape the future,” said Interim Vice President of Enrollment Ken Woods ’84. “At Whittier College, we’re not just educating students; we’re investing in the future of our community and the world beyond.”

Details

To qualify for a four-year full-tuition scholarship, students must meet these criteria:

Be admitted to Whittier College as a first-time, first-year student

Be a US Citizen or Permanent Resident

Submit a 2024–25 FAFSA form (Whittier school code: 00134200)

Have a Student Aid Index (SAI) of zero or less

Qualify for the Cal Grant A

Be a resident of California and graduate from one of the schools below

Remain registered as a full-time student in good academic standing (3.0 or above)

Eligible High Schools

Armenian Mesrobian High School, Pico Rivera

California High School, Whittier

El Rancho High School, Pico Rivera

Frontier High School, Whittier

La Serna High School, Whittier

Pioneer High School, Whittier

Robert Salazar High School, Pico Rivera

Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe Springs

Sierra Vista High School, Whittier

St. Paul High School, Santa Fe Springs

Whittier Christian High School, La Habra

Whittier High School, Whittier

Homeschooled Students living in Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, Whittier

