Super PAC Fairshake’s Ad Lies About Katier Porter

February 27, 2024

IRVINE—Fairshake, a dark money group funded by a handful of the richest people in America, has released another false advertisement lying about U.S. Senate candidate Katie Porter, in an attempt to buy California’s Senate seat. An independent fact checker with the Sacramento Bee rated Fairshake’s first attack ad against Katie false.

Katie’s record on consumer protection is unmatched in this Senate race, and dark money super PAC Fairshake has said that it is borrowing from the special interest playbook employed by Big Oil and Big Banks to manipulate our elections in favor of mega corporations and the ultra-wealthy.

Below is the psending according to OpenSecrets.org

Zero money spent against Republicans….

