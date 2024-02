Rep. Michelle Steel’s IVF Hypocrisy Shown on MSNBC’s Joy Reid

“As someone who struggled to get pregnant, I believe all life is a gift. IVF allowed me, as it has so many others, to start my family,” California representative Michelle Steele tweeted on Thursday.

Steel’s solidarity with Alabaman IVF patients rings pretty hollow considering she co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act.

