Knabe Park Pool to Get Lighting Ahead of Longer Pool Season

Don Knabe Park pool. Supervisor Hahn has extended County pool season from ten weeks to six months.

February 27, 2024

Cerritos, CA – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is announcing that the public pool at Don Knabe Regional Park in Cerritos will be getting extensive lighting installed in coming weeks. This is part of Supervisor Hahn’s work to extend the pool season through the end of October.

“We all know that the warm weather doesn’t end in August and our pool season shouldn’t either,” said Supervisor Hahn. “I am keeping our County pools, including the pool at Knabe Park, open through October and we are installing new lighting so people can swim in the evenings.”

The Don Knabe Community Regional Park Pool Lighting Remodel Project will include installation of underwater lighting, upgrade of existing deck lighting, security lighting and emergency lighting. Construction will start March 4th and will be completed before the pool opens in May.

The LA County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 30 pools countywide with 25 of them previously open just ten weeks out of the year under the standard pool season which ran from June 15 to August 21st.

After speaking to constituents who were disappointed pools closed so early, Hahn pushed to extend the ten-week pool season to a six-month pool season. This year, County pools will be open from May through the end of October and the Department of Parks and Recreation has hired and trained additional lifeguards to keep the pools staffed.

