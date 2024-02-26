Hornets vs Clippers March 31 predictions and picks

Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers have historically remained one-sided, especially in recent years. Both teams have come against each other 605 times, out of which LA Clippers were victorious in 40 games while the Hornets picked a win in 25 contests. The 31st March game at the Spectrum Center will feature both sides, and it will be a highly competitive and exciting game for basketball fans.

Charlotte Hornets have not been able to defeat LA Clippers since 2018. They are currently on an 11-game losing streak against the LA Clippers. Los Angeles Clippers have been completely dominant in the head-to-head futures against the Hornets. Charlotte Hornets will want to produce a different result this time around and break their losing streak against the Clippers.

The LA Clippers are currently 3rd in the Western Conference with 36 wins and 18 losses in the 2023-24 NBA season. They have an excellent home record of 20-6. Their away record is finely balanced, with 16 wins and 12 losses on the road. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are struggling to get out from the bottom positions of the Eastern Conference.

Hornets are currently placed 13th in the Eastern Conference. They have only managed to secure 14 victories and suffered a total of 41 losses this season. Their home and away records cut a sorry figure. Hornet’s home record is 8-21, while the road record is 6-20. Despite this, the Hornets are currently on a 4 game-winning streak, which will give them confidence before their upcoming fixture versus the strong LA Clippers side.

Predictions

Prediction makers have decided the contest in favor of the Los Angeles Clippers and placed the Hornets as the underdogs. The Clippers are expected to deliver a win on the road at the Spectrum Center on the 31st of March. Considering both teams’ standings and h2h record, this outcome seems more likely.

However, the Hornets can cause an upset to defy the predictions. Therefore, the LA Clippers will have to the Hornet’s den with full strength and confidence. The Hornets will have to shake off losing 11 previous fixtures against the Clippers and step onto the court with new hope and determination.

Fans and betting enthusiasts are equally excited about this spectacular contest.

Top Players

Both teams feature skilled players who will play crucial roles in deciding the game’s result. Leading the charge for the Hornets is forward Miles Bridges, who has been the team’s top scorer, averaging 21.6 points per game. Bridges’ performance will be pivotal in the Hornets’ pursuit of a win.

Center Nick Richards is also a vital player for the Hornets, recognized for his impact on the game through his exceptional rebounding skills. Richards’ contributions on both offense and defense will be essential in containing the Nets’ offensive capabilities. Currently, Nick Richards maintains an average of 8.0 rebounds per game.

In 49 games this season, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has maintained an impressive average of 24.0 points per game, showcasing his offensive prowess. As a key offensive force for the Clippers, Leonard is expected to spearhead their attack against the Hornets on March 31st.

His ability to score from anywhere on the court makes him a formidable threat, requiring the Hornets to intensify their defensive efforts to contain his impact on the game. Stopping Leonard’s advances will be crucial for the Hornets to win this highly anticipated matchup.

Ivica Zubac, the Clippers’ center, emerges as a significant asset for the team in their upcoming showdown with the Hornets. Known for his prowess in the paint, Zubac boasts an impressive average of 9.5 rebounds per game. His ability to dominate the boards provides the Clippers with crucial second-chance opportunities and disrupts the opposition’s offensive flow.

Zubac’s presence in the paint adds defensive stability for the Clippers, as his shot-blocking and rim-protecting skills make it challenging for opponents to score easy baskets.

Final Thoughts

Charlotte Hornets versus Los Angeles Clippers promises to be an exhilarating contest every time they face each other in the NBA. The March 31st game between both sides is also a fantastic opportunity for the top players of either team to showcase their talents and provide valuable contributions for their respective teams. The Hornets will aim to break the losing habit against the Clippers, while the Los Angeles Clippers want to continue their exceptional winning record against the Hornets.

