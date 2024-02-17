Another storm to hit this weekend

February 17, 2024 • 9:10 a.m.

Another storm is brewing for Presidents Day weekend — and with it, the possibility of more flooding and mudslides.

Showers are expected to move into western Los Angeles County on Saturday night before drying up Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service

A second round of rain is forecast to begin Monday afternoon and continuing through Tuesday night. There’s also a chance of showers Wednesday night.

Los Angeles County is expected to receive a total of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain. Mountain areas could get 2 to 4 inches.

