7 firefighters hurt, 3 critically, in Wilmington explosion involving pressurized tanks

(ABC) An explosion involving a fire engine in Wilmington left four people injured, including three firefighters who were critically hurt.
February 15, 2024
An explosion involving pressurized tanks on a truck in Wilmington on Thursday morning left as many as seven firefighters injured, including three who were critically hurt, officials said.
The blast occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alameda Street and Henry Ford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
“Firefighters responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders on fire,” the agency said in a statement.
Four firefighters were rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and several others were being evaluated at the scene, awaiting ambulances.
The cause of the explosion was unknown.
The Fire Department initially said the blast involved a tank on a fire engine.