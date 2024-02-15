7 firefighters hurt, 3 critically, in Wilmington explosion involving pressurized tanks

(ABC) An explosion involving a fire engine in Wilmington left four people injured, including three firefighters who were critically hurt.

An explosion involving pressurized tanks on a truck in Wilmington on Thursday morning left as many as seven firefighters injured, including three who were critically hurt, officials said.

The blast occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alameda Street and Henry Ford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Firefighters responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders on fire,” the agency said in a statement.

Four firefighters were rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and several others were being evaluated at the scene, awaiting ambulances.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.

The Fire Department initially said the blast involved a tank on a fire engine.

