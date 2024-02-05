Cerritos Library book sale set for February 24-25

Stock up on books, music and movies at the Friends of the Cerritos Library book sale on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25. A great selection of fiction and nonfiction books in English and foreign languages, plus multimedia items, will be sold at bargain prices.

The sale takes place inside the Cerritos Library, near the Craftsman area. Sale hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 24 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 25. The Sunday sale will offer fill-a-bag for $4 per bag for Friends of the Library members and $5 per bag for non-members. Come early for the best selection.

The Cerritos Library is located at 18025 Bloomfield Avenue in the Cerritos Civic Center. For more information, call (562) 916-1342.

Like this: Like Loading...