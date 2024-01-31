The Trumpublican Party: Oklahoma GOP votes to condemn Sen. Lankford for role in bipartisan border talks

(CNN) The Oklahoma Republican Party approved a resolution over the weekend condemning and censuring Sen. James Lankford, the state’s senior senator, for his role in the ongoing bipartisan border negotiations in Congress.

Oklahoma Republicans accuse Lankford of “playing fast and loose” with Democrats on border policy and that he puts “the safety and security of Americans in great danger,” according to a copy of the resolution posted to X by Republican state Sen. Dusty Deevers.

The state party called on Lankford to “cease and desist jeopardizing the security and liberty of the people of Oklahoma” and said it will withhold support for Lankford until he ends the negotiations.

