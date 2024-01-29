Amelia Earhart plane possibly spotted in the Pacific

(NPR) New clues have emerged in what is one of the greatest mysteries of all time: the disappearance of legendary American aviator Amelia Earhart.

Deep Sea Vision, an ocean exploration company based in South Carolina, announced Saturday that it captured compelling sonar images of what could be Earhart’s aircraft at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The discovery was made possible by a high-tech unmanned underwater drone and a 16-member crew, which surveyed more than 5,200 square miles of ocean floor between September and December.

The team spotted the plane-shaped object between Australia and Hawaii, about 100 miles off Howland Island, which is where Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were supposed to refuel but never arrived.

The shape of the object in the sonar images closely resembles Earhart’s aircraft, a Lockheed Electra, both in size and tail. Deep Sea Vision founder, Tony Romeo, said he was optimistic in what they found.

“All that combined, you’d be hard-pressed to convince me that this is not an airplane and not Amelia’s plane,” he said.

The Deep Sea Vision team plans to investigate the area where the images were taken some time this year, Romeo added.

