Drunk Driver Crashes Into Twelve Parked Cars in Hawaiian Gardens

January 25, 2024

A trail of destroyed cars was left behind in Hawaiian Gardens after a drunk driver crashed into nearly a dozen parked vehicles.

The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on 215th Street and Norwalk Boulevard. Neighbors in the area came out to assess the damage after hearing the crash.

Video from the scene shows significant damage to several cars along the street.

Additional details, including whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, were not immediately available.

