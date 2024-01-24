Jon Stewart Will Return to Host ‘The Daily Show’ on Mondays

January 24, 2024

Stewart, who hosted the Comedy Central show from 1999 to 2015, will also be an executive producer.

Jon Stewart will return to host “The Daily Show” on Monday nights during the 2024 election campaign, the network announced on Wednesday, bringing the comedian back to the television program that he turned into appointment viewing.

“The Daily Show” has been without a permanent host since Trevor Noah stepped down in 2022. The first episode with Stewart, who left the show in 2015 after serving as host since 1999, will air on Comedy Central on Feb. 12 and on Paramount+ the following day.

Stewart will also executive produce all episodes of “The Daily Show.” The episodes from Tuesday to Thursday will be hosted by a rotating lineup of the show’s news team.

Chris McCarthy, the chief executive of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement that Stewart was the voice of a generation.

