Indulge: Celebrate Valentine’s at The Westin Anaheim Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. – (January 23, 2024) This February, escape the ordinary and ignite your love with a curated experience of unparalleled romance at The Westin Anaheim Resort, one of Orange County’s newest AAA Four-Diamond hotels. Immerse your senses in a thoughtfully crafted experience, where you’ll love the luxury in every detail.

Celebrate with the Indulge Room Package

Your private haven unfolds with sparkling wine and fresh chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival. Wake up- daily- to breakfast for two in the intimacy of your Westin Heavenly® Bed or step into personal service at the sophisticated Tangerine Room. Reconnect, relax, and savor personal moments, knowing your Indulge Package also extends the comfort of complimentary late checkout to 4PM. Reserve on westinanaheim.com.

Editor’s note: to book the Indulge Package, click the Westin Anaheim link; click on Reserve; pick Feb. 14 for your stay; click on View Rates; click on Deals and Packages; click on See More Packages.

Culinary Romance at Tangerine Room

Enjoy live music and a memorable three-course, prix-fixe dinner at Tangerine Room. Let your senses dance to the rhythm of Chef JJ Burton’s culinary concerto. From the delicate flavor of Pacific Dover sole, to the rich marbled decadence of Snake River Wagyu beef tenderloin, every bite promises a symphony of flavor. End on a sweet note with espresso caramel flan’s creamy finish or berry tiramisu’s playful and sweet textures. A Champagne toast and wine pairing enhancement sets the tone for a romantic evening.Available: Feb. 14, 16 & 17. Music at 7PM. Learn more at tangerineroom.com.

Soar to New Heights at RISE Rooftop Lounge

As twilight paints the sky, ascend to RISE Rooftop Lounge and lose yourselves in breathtaking views of Disney California Adventure® Park. This trendy lounge pulsates with energy, live music & heated al fresco service. Savor a selection of eclectic California tapas & bites, sip on a smooth glass of wine, or indulge in handcrafted Valentines cocktails: Roses are Red and Violets are Blue. Embrace an evening together, creating a magical memory that rises above the rest. Reservations at rise-rooftop.com.

Like this: Like Loading...