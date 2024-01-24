6 people found dead in San Bernardino County desert

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) — Six people were found dead in a remote desert area of San Bernardino County, authorities said, prompting an intense investigation.

The grim discovery was initially made near the small community of El Mirage, located off Highway 395 between Lake Los Angeles and Adelanto, around 8:20 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area after a request call for a wellness check. When they arrived, they discovered five deceased individuals.

A sixth body was found Wednesday morning, according to Mara Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear. The identities of those individuals have not been released.

Officials with the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division were seen investigating a white minivan parked on a dirt road at the scene.

Further details, including how long the minivan had been parked in the remote area or when the deaths occurred, were not immediately available.

Like this: Like Loading...