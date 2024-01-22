Hahn Announces New Name for Artesia to Union Light Rail

January 22, 2024

Supervisor Janice Hahn with (left) Artesia Mayor Tony Lima and (right) Artesia Mayor pro tem Ali Taj at the renaming ceremony.

January 22, 2024

Today, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the new name of the former West Santa Ana Branch Light rail line, the Southeast Gateway Line at Bellflower’s Mayne Event Center.

Over 1,200 recommendations were sent in to rename the light rail line that will run from Arteisa to Union Station, connecting Artesia, Cerritos, Bellflower, Paramount, Downey, South Gate, Cudahy, Bell, Huntington Park, Vernon, unincorporated Florence-Firestone and downtown Los Angeles.

