83 Unit Mixed-Use Development and Restaurant Proposed in Artesia

January 18, 2024

By Brian Hews

Hacienda Heights based Atlas Development is proposing an ambitious mixed-use development called Pioneer Place on the long-vacant lot on southeast corner of Pioneer Blvd. and 176th St.

As proposed the development will have two options, one with 83 apartment units and a rooftop restaurant, another with 91 apartment units with street retail businesses.

The property will offer amenities including a fitness center, conference room, a sky lobby, a sitting area centered in the amenity deck, and a Skydeck on the rooftop area.

Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects has been providing planning and design services for the project.

HPA “specializes in multifamily, mixed-use, and hospitality/resort design, with experience in high-rise, mid-rise, student, senior, affordable, moderate, and luxury communities.”

The City Council will conduct a study session on January 22 at 6:30 p.m. at city hall and invites residents to the meeting to provide comments and feedback.

For more information on the project, go to pioneerpalace.net

