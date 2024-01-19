3 Games Consoles Perfect for Holiday Season Parties

The holiday season is when we gather with our friends and family to spend quality time together. While most of this time will be spent eating and drinking, it’s always a good idea to have some games to enjoy later on.

Traditionally, people played board games at holiday parties. These days, video games are a far more popular option, as they offer greater variety and are much more exciting. We’ve listed three games consoles that are perfect for holiday season parties. Read on to check them out.

Nintendo Switch

When it comes to playing games with your friends and family, Nintendo has always been the undisputed king. From the days of the Nintendo 64 to the launch of the Wii over 15 years ago, Nintendo has always made in-person multiplayer a priority and its consoles and games have always been catered towards collaborative party situations.

In 2017, Nintendo released the Switch. This hybrid handheld/TV console marked a new step forward for the company, with a new console designed to rival competitors such as the Xbox and PlayStation.

The Switch has a number of fantastic single-player games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, both of which received critical acclaim.

However, where the Switch shines is in its multiplayer titles. Games like Mario Party and Mario Kart are perfect for entertaining guests, and there are countless other party games available on the Nintendo digital store.

PlayStation 5

The Nintendo Switch is definitely the best console for holiday season parties, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only option.

The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020 and boasts an impressive collection of single-player titles. Whether you want to create an elf name and play a fantasy game or enjoy a sports title, there are plenty of games to choose from on the PS5.

The PS5 also has a number of excellent local multiplayer games that you can enjoy at your next holiday party. The cream of the crop is The Jackbox Party Pack Series. This is a bundle of minigames and puzzles specifically designed for parties. It even allows players to use their mobile devices to participate, meaning you won’t have to splash out on additional controllers.

Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s Xbox is one of the world’s most popular game consoles. The original model was released in 2001, and since then Microsoft has released a number of new upgrade versions and iterations, each more powerful than before.

Xbox is perhaps best known for its online multiplayer games, such as Gears of War and Forza. These allow for huge games made up of players from all over the world, all playing remotely from their own homes.

However, the newest Xbox model, the Xbox Series X, also offers a number of local multiplayer titles. If you’re looking for a console to enjoy at your next holiday season party, you should strongly consider the Xbox Series X.

One of the best party games for Xbox is Golf with Friends. This minigolf game can support up to 12 players and offers a wide selection of different maps, levels and game modes. Overcooked 2 is another fantastic party game. This sees you and your fellow players take charge of a restaurant kitchen, cooking the meals and ensuring they are delivered to customers. Be warned, it can get frantic!

Conclusion

If you’re hosting the next holiday season party, ensuring you have entertainment in store for your guests is essential. Any of the game consoles listed above will be perfect, with numerous games and titles available for you and your guests to play together and enjoy.

