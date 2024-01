Water Replenishment District Appoints New Board President

January 18, 2024

TRANSITION: President John Allen passes the gavel to newly elected WRD Board President Joy Langford during WRD’s Board Reorganization. In addition, Director Rob Katherman (far right) was appointed to Vice President, Director Vera DeWitt (far left) as Secretary, and Sergio Calderon (second from left) as Treasurer.

Like this: Like Loading...