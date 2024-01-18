Supervisor Janice Hahn, Metro, and Local Leaders to Unveil New Name for Artesia Light Rail Line

January 18, 2024

This Monday, January 22, 2024, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA Metro leadership, and local leaders, will unveil the new name for the light rail line that will be built from Downtown Los Angeles through Southeast LA to Artesia.

The new name is the winner of a six-month renaming contest launched by Supervisor Hahn in partnership with LA Metro.

The project has long been known as the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor—a name that has confused residents and elected leaders alike. Supervisor Hahn has said that the bad name has prevented the project from getting the attention and funding it deserves.

“This rail line is going to be revolutionary for communities in Southeast LA and the Gateway Cities, but its bad name has held this project back,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “I wanted to empower the future riders to pick a new name for this train – something they can connect with and that will help us deliver this project.”

The “Name That Train Unveiling Event” will be held Monday, Jan. 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Mayne Event Center, 16400 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA 90706.

