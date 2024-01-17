Fedde Academy Achieves Double Honor: Redesignated as California School to Watch and National School to Watch in 2024

January 17, 2024

Hawaiian Gardens, January 17, 2024 – Fedde Academy, a distinguished magnet middle school, has proudly earned both California School to Watch and National School to Watch in the 2024 redesignation. This exceptional recognition, bestowed by a collaboration of leading education organizations, highlights Fedde Academy’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the whole child.

Fedde Academy’s dedication to academic excellence, social equity, student development, and a culture of innovation has once again shone through, earning the school a dual honor. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Fedde’s educational journey as they reclaim their California School to Watch designation and attain the prestigious National School to Watch status.

This is not the first time Fedde Academy has received such acclaim. The school earned its initial School to Watch recognition in 2015 and has consistently reaffirmed its commitment through redesignations in 2018, 2021, and 2024.

“I commend the entire Fedde family – students, teachers, staff, and families – for their unwavering efforts. Fedde’s collaborative spirit and unwavering focus on individual student success have earned them the prestigious California School to Watch and National School to Watch designations and positioned the school as a shining beacon of educational excellence within California and nationwide, said Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio.

Mrs. Sophia Tse, President of the Board of Education, congratulated the Fedde Knights and expressed gratitude to the families, teachers, and staff for their dedicated efforts, stating, “Your hard work paid off!” All five ABC Unified School District middle schools have earned the Schools to Watch designation, with Carmenita, Haskell, Ross, and Tetzlaff Middle Schools being redesignated last year.

Superintendent Dr. Gina Zietlow expressed immense pride in Fedde Academy’s accomplishment, highlighting the singular focus on student achievement across all middle schools in the district. She stated, “Our commitment is to meet the needs of each student to ensure they succeed at school and in life.” Denise Macias, Principal of Fedde Academy, shared her pride as a former Fedde student and a Hawaiian Gardens native. She emphasized the significance of the recognition and credited the vibrant community of teachers, staff, and students. “This award belongs to all of us, and it fuels our drive to keep reaching higher!”

Fedde Academy will be celebrated twice this year for its Schools to Watch designation: first at the California School to Watch Leadership Celebration in March and then again at the National School to Watch event in June.

