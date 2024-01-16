Kaiser Permanente Offers Free Health Care Program for Low-Income Individuals and Families

January 16, 2024

Applications for Community Health Care Program are due by Jan. 31, 2024.

There’s a new option for eligible people struggling to find health care coverage, and the deadline to apply for this Kaiser Permanente program this year is fast approaching.

Kaiser Permanente’s Community Health Care Program provides free comprehensive health care coverage for qualified low-income adults and children in California who don’t have access to other public or private health coverage.

If eligible, people will receive comprehensive health coverage from Kaiser Permanente, including preventive services, without paying a monthly premium. There will also be no need to pay copays or out-of-pocket costs for most care at Kaiser Permanente facilities.

Who is eligible for the Community Health Care Program?

The program is designed for applicants who meet the following criteria:

You live in a Kaiser Permanente service area that is open to new enrollment and:

• You’re younger than age 19 with a total household income between 266% and 300% of the federal poverty level.

• You’re older than 19 with a total household income over 138% of the federal poverty level.

• Your household income is no more than three times the federal poverty level (for example, up to $43,740 for a single person or $90,000 for a family of four in 2023)

• You don’t have access to any other health coverage, including Medi-Cal, Medicare, a job-based health plan, or coverage through Covered California.

Individuals do not have to be U.S. citizens to qualify. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 31, 2024.

How to apply

Applications are available online at www.kp.org/chcp. Click the “apply now” button at the top of the website for a link to the application. If you need assistance, click the “get help” button for a list of community agencies that can provide help, or call Kaiser Permanente Member Services at 1-800-464-4000 (TTY 711).

Several community organizations are also identifying individuals and families who may be eligible for the program and are providing assistance with the submission of applications based on eligibility. They include:

Los Angeles County

City of Long Beach, Department of Health and Human Services – www.longbeach.gov/coveredlb

Maternal and Child Health Access – www.mchaccess.org

LA Trust for Children’s Health – www.thelatrust.org

Los Angeles Unified School District, Children’s Health Access & Med-Cal Program – https://www.lausd.org/champ

Rising Communities – www.risingcommunities.org

St. Louise Resource Services – https://stlouiseresourceservices.org/

Worksite Wellness – www.worksitewellnessla.org

Organizing Rooted in Abolition and Empowerment – www.orale.org

Long Beach Forward – www.lbforward.org

Strategic Concepts in Organizing and Policy Education – www.scopela.org



Orange County

Community Health Initiative of Orange County – www.chioc.org



San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

El Sol Neighborhood Education Center – www.elsolnec.org

Ventura County

Mixteco Indigena Community Organization Project – www.mixteco.org

San Diego County

Legal Aid Society of San Diego – www.lassd.org

Like this: Like Loading...