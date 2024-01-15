Biden Raises Nearly $100 Million in Fourth Quarter

January 15, 2024



President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign raised $97 million in the fourth-quarter giving him a record war chest; Biden has $117 million on hand.



And if you look under the hood the news is even better: over 1 million people contributed to the campaign, the average donation was $41 and 90% of the donations were under $200 indicating strong grassroots support. That means they can keep going back to those donors over and over over the course of the year

Expert say that the fourth quarter of a off year before an election year is usually the hardest time to raise money.



Hopefully the Democratic bedwetters will calm down and support the Biden campaign now.

