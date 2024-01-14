Segerstrom Center Welcomes New Year 2024 With Inspiring Shows

January 14, 2024

JANUARY is highlighted with three Royal Philharmonic Society performances; January 18 with violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

By Lydia E. Ringwald

Area residents are in a great location, not far from to the major cultural and performing arts Segerstrom Center that welcomes world renown performances to Southern California in its stellar first quarter of the Season,

January-March 2024.

January is highlighted with three Royal Philharmonic Society performances; January 18 with violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, January 19 with concert pianist Isata Kennedy-Mason and a performance on January 20 with Orange County Youth Symphony

World renown violinist Itzhak Perlman performs in an exclusive evening on January 24 at Segerstrom Center and the Takacs Quartet with Marc-Andre Hamilin performs on January 27 in the intimate Samueli Theater in the Segerstrom Center Performing Arts complex.

WORLD RENOWN violinist Itzhak Perlman performs in an exclusive evening on January 24.

The Dance Season begins the year on January 20, with a performance of the contemporary choreographies of Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

On March 7-10. the Ballet de Monte Carlo visits Segerstrom Center with an innovative full length contemporary ‘Copell-i.A’ by Jean-Chistophe Maillot. In this futuristic vision, Maillot transforms the 19th century ballet ‘Coppelia’ about a doll maker who makes a doll that comes to life, replacing the ‘doll’ instead with a perfect AI human replica. Maillot’s unique ballet production explores the effects of rapidly developing Artificial Intelligence offering new insights into a technological phenomenon that is on the horizon our future.

Pacific Symphony concerts in February include Olga Kern’s piano performance of Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3 February 3, 4 and 5th and a performance of Beethoven and Shostakovich February 22-24.

On March 2, music lovers may enjoy Sir Stephen Hough and the Castalian Quartet at the Samueli Theater and on 14-16, Pacific Symphony offers exhilarating performances of ‘Mahler’s Fifth’.

For those who enjoy musicals, check the Segerstrom Center site for a performance schedule of ‘The Lion King’ February 1-15 and ‘MJ’ March 19-31 that brings to life the phenomenal, legendary Michael Jackson.

Also, on February 5, author Kristin Hannah explores the magical friendships of women in her best selling book. The first 1000 patrons will enjoy a gift copy of her publication before it’s public release.

For tickets and information, visit scfta.org

Like this: Like Loading...