La Mirada Begins Solar Carport Project

By Brian Hews

La Mirada began working on a comprehensive energy infrastructure modernization program in May 2021.

The city retained energy solutions provider, Climatec to assess the existing energy systems and identify those in need of replacement.

The assessment was used to develop a plan for modernizing aging energy infrastructure at all city facilities and parks. Opportunities for converting to renewable energy sources were also incorporated into the plan.

The plane included state-of-the-art energy infrastructure including new HVAC units, smart controls, interior and exterior LED lighting, sports field LED lighting conversions, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, roof replacements, and pool efficiencies at Splash!

As part of the city’s energy infrastructure modernization plan, construction and installation of solar parking carports will begin in mid-February.

Access near the Community Gymnasium will be limited. The Gymnasium will remain open during construction.

The entire program projects more than $21 million in operating budget savings over the useful life of the improvements. to be used for key services and programs for the city.

Funds for the project came from the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and Capital Improvement Program.

Like this: Like Loading...