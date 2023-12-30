Truth and Democracy Coalition Celebrating Democracy: Protect Our Freedoms, Our Vote

December 30, 2023

Join us at Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn St., Whittier on Saturday, January 6 at 2 p.m. to commemorate the third anniversary of the violent attack on our capital. Please join us to protect our elections, our votes, and a free and fair process! A representative from Hilda Solis’ office will speak. Others will also be sharing ways we can help keep our democracy and vote. There will be music, coloring books for kids, graphic novels for teens, and refreshments for everyone. Don’t miss this important opportunity to support our democracy and ensure that we can maintain free and fair elections.

Sponsored by Truth and Democracy Coalition, 10706 Colima Rd., # 703, Whittier, CA 90604. Please contact Dicksie Mathison, 323-273-1137, for more information.

