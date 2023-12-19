LBS Financial Credit Union Makes Holiday Donation to Cerritos Optimist Club

DONATION: (l-r) LBS Financial President and CEO, Sean Hardeman; Cerritos Optimist Club President, Ron Glassman; LBS Financial SVP of Marketing, Heather Summers.

December 19, 2023

Staff Report

Long Beach, CA – December 19, 2023 – LBS Financial Credit Union employees donated hundreds of toys and gift cards on December 13th to the local non-profit, Cerritos Optimist Club, as part of their annual tradition at the Credit Union’s holiday breakfast.

The Cerritos Optimist Club is an all-volunteer service club in Cerritos, CA dedicated to helping local youth. In attendance was Club President, Ron Glassman, who accepted the donations and spoke on behalf of the organization. The Credit Union’s donations will provide gifts for local students through the Club’s partnership with ABC Unified School District and their ABC Cares Program. The program provides basic needs to the school’s students who are either from low-income or homeless families. Ron explains, “During the holiday season the center stocks up and gives away toys, dolls, and games. Last year, [2022] we offered these items to about 950 students.”

The event was hosted by LBS Financial Credit Union’s President and CEO, Sean Hardeman. He shared, “The annual holiday breakfast is one of my favorite traditions. The entire LBS Financial team is excited to come together and donate holiday gifts to the children and families in our community.” The holiday gifts were collected by the club members of Cerritos Optimist and will be going to select students in ABC Unified School District as well as children in the cancer ward at Miller Children’s Hospital in Long Beach.

