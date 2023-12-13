Artesia Cemetery Chosen as an Official Location for the 2023 National Wreaths Across America Day

December 12, 2023

The cemetery will join the more than 3,100 participating locations across the country to Remember, Honor and Teach on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Columbia Falls, MAINE, and Cerritos, CALIFORNIA — December 12th, 2023 — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced today that Artesia Cemetery in Cerritos, CA will be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2023. This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This year, there will be more than 3,700 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 – with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for Artesia Cemetery is to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.



Cemetery Chairperson of the Board Mike Laughlin told Los Cerritos Community News, “We are proud to take time during this holiday season to remember and honor our Veterans by participating in Wreaths Across America. Our cemetery holds more than 425 Veterans, 44 of which are from the Civil War. We invite everyone to come to our program and visit our cemetery.”

Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America said, “We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath- laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

All Wreaths Across America Day events are, non-political/religious events, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

