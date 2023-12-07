Pico Rivera Secures $6 Million Grant for Smith Park Aquatic Center

December 7, 2023

California State Parks this week announced recommendations to the National Park Service (NPS) for $35.6 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants for 16 local park projects.

Funding would provide public agencies with the ability to acquire land and/or develop recreational amenities such as playgrounds, sports fields and courts, exercise stations, dog and skate parks.

Locally, Pico Rivera’s Smith Park Aquatic Center will received $6 million to construct a new pool deck, competitive pool lanes, diving board, racing platforms, fixed interactive water features, bleachers with shade structures, turf seating, scoreboard and clock, perimeter fencing, storage and chemical room, and lighting.

The city had previously set aside $6 million for the repair of the pool, with the grant, that money will now go back into the city’s General Fund.

Santa Ana will get $2.2 million to build a new neighborhood park at 10th and Flower Street. The park will include a playground with shade, exercise area with shade, walking path, skatepark with lighting, half basketball court with lighting, picnic area, gathering area, fencing with landscaping and lighting throughout the park.

State Parks evaluated more than $154 million in LWCF funding requests, for the available $35.6 million in this application cycle. The recommended applicants will proceed with post-selection federal requirements prior to the projects being forwarded to NPS for review and federal funding approval.

Since 1965, this grant program has provided funding to cities, counties, eligible districts and state agencies to create outdoor recreational resources.

State Parks develops grant programs to provide funding for local, state and nonprofit organization projects. Since 1964,more than 8,000 local parks throughout California have been created or improved from grant funding. Since 2000,the department has administered approximately $3 billion in grant funding throughout California. For moreinformation, please visit parks.ca.gov/grants.

