California Transportation Commission Awards $15 Million for Troubled San Clemente Amtrak Rail Line

December 7, 2023

This $15 million project will help develop solutions to ongoing climate-related service suspensions along seven miles of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor between the cities of San Clemente and Dana Point.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – The California Transportation Commission (Commission) today awarded more than$300 million to 15 projects across California including $15 million that will help develop solutions to ongoing climate-related service suspensions along seven miles of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor between the cities of San Clemente and Dana Point.

The overall money will make the state’s transportation system more resilient to the impacts of climate change while also encouraging more walking and biking and enhancing public health. The investments made by the Commission total $309.2 million and will help fund projects with a total cost of more than $1.1 billion in climate-vulnerable and disadvantaged communities. Projects funded through the program will make surface transportation infrastructure more resilient to sea level rise, flooding, extreme weather events, and other natural hazards exacerbated by the changing climate.

“Communities across California are experiencing the impacts of climate change,” said Commission Chir Lee Ann Eager. “The extreme storms, flooding, and devastating wildfires we see year after year have become the norm, and we must invest in our transportation infrastructure today to avoid costly repairs and preserve access and mobility options for Californians in the future.”

“The initial investments we are making today represent a critical first step in ensuring California’s transportation system can withstand the impacts of climate change,” said Commission Vice Chair Carl Guardino. “We look forward to working with Governor Newsom and the Legislature to ensure sufficient funding is available to keep our entire transportation system functional and safe for future generations.”

