Kellyn Acosta and U.S. Soccer Foundation to Open New Soccer Mini-Pitch in Artesia

Los Angeles Football Club’s Kellyn Acosta will attend the opening.

December 1, 2023

Los Angeles Football Club’s Kellyn Acosta, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the City of Artesia will open a new soccer mini-pitch on Monday, December 4th at 4pm at Artesia Park located 18750 Clarkdale Avenue, Artesia.

The project was funded by the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and U.S. National Soccer Team player Kellyn Acosta through his foundation, the Kellyn Acosta Foundation, along with the City of Artesia through a grant from the State of California Parks & Water Bond via Prop 68. The Kellyn Acosta Foundation is focused on creating opportunity and unifying cultures and communities through soccer.

The mini-pitch is one of more than 650 that the U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed with partners across the country as part of its mission to ensure children in underserved communities have access to safe places to play.

The mini-pitch, a small, customized, hard-court soccer surface, is poised to become a vibrant hub for soccer programs and pick-up games, offering children and families a safe space to participate in the world’s most popular sport.

City of Artesia Mayor, Monica Manalo, states, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Kellyn Acosta, the

U.S. Soccer Foundation, and City of Artesia for your contributions in making this initiative a reality. Let us celebrate this significant addition to our community and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of Artesia residents for years to come.”

The official opening of the mini-pitch will feature a short speaking portion, photo ops, and youth soccer activities.

For more information about the new soccer mini-pitch, visit www.cityofartesia.us.

