Average LA County gas prices fall slightly, continuing trend

November 26, 2023

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 56th time in the last 57 days, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.017, its lowest amount since July 26.

The average price has dropped $1.298 over the past 57 days, including a half-cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.9 cents less than one week ago, 49.1 cents lower than one month ago and 14.8 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.477 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 25th time in 26 days, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.851, its lowest amount since July 3. It has dropped 36.4 cents over the past 26 days, including a half-cent Friday.

The Orange County average price is 10.2 cents less than one week ago, 46.2 cents lower than one month ago and 19.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.608 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 58th consecutive day, falling six-tenths of a cent to $3.259. It has dropped 57.6 cents over the past 58 days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 6.1 cents less than one week ago, 28.2 cents lower than one month ago and 31.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.757 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...