Crown Jewels cantaloupe now under recall because of possible Salmonella contamination

By News Desk on November 24, 2023

Jewel Marketing and Agribusiness LLC (dba Crown Jewels Produce) of Fresno, CA, is recalling Malichita / Z Farms cantaloupes sold between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

The cantaloupes were distributed to Ohio, and California through retail and wholesale outlets.

The individual cantaloupes have a small sticker with the Malichita logo.

The cantaloupe was in cardboard boxes with a “wood-like” print with the label “Malichita / Z Farms.” The price lookup code sticker on the individual fruit is labeled “Malichita.”

This is an ongoing outbreak, and a number of illness have been reported throughout the United States, and Canada.

The company has ceased sales and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem. Consumers who still have the cantaloupes on hand or who have cut and frozen pieces of them should not consume them and should throw them away immediately.

Malichita / Z Farms brand cantaloupes can also be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Malichita cantaloupe has tested positive for Salmonella and has been traced to an outbreak that has sickened 99 and killed two.

Consumers with further questions may contact the Crown Jewels Produce at 520-281-2325. Please Ask for Rod Sbragia.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled cantaloupe and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

Like this: Like Loading...