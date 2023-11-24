Norwalk’s #ParkConnect Opt-In Wi-Fi Ribbon Cutting

#PARKCONNECT: The project will create opt-in, no-cost Wi-Fi Zones across the city of Norwalk. At the ribbon cutting ceremony last week was (l-r) Norwalk Councilmember Jennifer Perez, Rep. Linda Sánchez, who secured $1.7 million for the project, Norwalk Mayor Ana Valencia and Norwalk City Manager Jesus Gomez.

November 24, 2023

By Brian Hews

Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez (D-CA) joined city of Norwalk Mayor Ana Valencia and other community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony to launch #ParkConnnect, a project that will create opt-in, no-cost Wi-Fi Zones across the city.

In partnership with city officials, Sánchez secured $1.7 million for the project The ribbon cutting at Hermosillo Park marks the first of many no-cost Wi-Fi Zones to be installed in parks across Norwalk.

“I am honored to be here in Norwalk today to celebrate the #ParkConnect project coming to fruition,” said Congresswoman Linda Sánchez. “Today, internet access is needed for almost everything, from connecting with family to e-learning and applying for jobs. It needs to be accessible for everyone, and this project is a big step in bridging the digital divide.”

“The investment of no-cost Wi-Fi in our Norwalk city parks will create an inclusive, safe, and accessible environment for our community,” said Mayor Ana Valencia.

“Norwalk Councilmembers and I are grateful to Congresswoman Linda Sánchez’ contribution to the progress and well-being of Norwalk students, families, neighbors, and park visitors.”

