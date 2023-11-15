“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is Outstanding at La Mirada Theater

The company of “BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL,” directed by David Ruttura and now playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

November 15, 2023

By Stepheny Gehrig

With a remarkable cast, the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts hosted “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” a musical biography of Carole King’s life as it examines her process of creating songs, her personal life and her rise to fame.

With outstanding actors and singers, the musical is an exceptional show worth seeing. Running around 2 hours, with a 15 minute intermission, the show was utterly captivating, keeping the audience engaged with a whirlwind of emotions and nostalgic tunes.

In the thorough depiction of King’s rise to fame, the musical delves into the obstacles she faced as she persevered through hardship. Examining King’s relationships with her spouse, job, and friendships, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” perfectly depicts all aspects of life while incorporating notable tracks written and performed by Carole King, played by Sara Sheperd.

Sheperd took the stage as Carole King and amazed the audience with a stunning voice and an emotional portrayal of the character. Sheperd effortlessly emulates the humble nature of Carole King while evoking passionate renditions of her music. Shepherd’s performance is overall both outstanding and impressive throughout the entire performance.

Brian Ibsen, Trevor James, Sara King and Sara Sheperd star in “BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL,” directed by David Ruttura and now playing at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

_______________________

On stage, Miles Jacoby gives a believable and intense performance of Carole King’s husband Gerry Goffin. The dynamic between Jacoby and Sheperd makes for a poignant performance that explores the difficulties of the entangled life of two people who have grown apart. They both easily capture love and hardship and showcase the emotional turmoil of navigating a relationship that is falling apart.

The charismatic nature between characters Barry Mann (Trevor James) and Cynthia Weil (Sara King) creates a counter to the tension of the other characters on stage. Despite portraying the reality of hardship in their own relationship, James and King allow their characters to ease tensions and give the audience a glimpse of joy.

Specifically, the relationship between Cynthia Weil and Carole King is exceptionally significant in the show as it defines the role of friendship in Carole King’s life. Sheperd and King bring to the stage an air of relief as the characters highlight the importance of friendship.

With Barry Mann in attendance for the Nov. 11 show, the musical closed with a well-earned standing ovation from the audience. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is one of the best shows so far for the 2023 La Mirada Theatre season, and is a must-see for those interested in music history and those who enjoy nostalgic and emotional performances.

The musical runs until Dec. 3, with tickets ranging from $19 to $90. Tickets can be purchased online at Lamiradatheatre.com.