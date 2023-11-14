Bellflower City Manager to Retire, City Hires Ryan Smoot as New City Manager

Staff Report

BELLFLOWER, CA — After 12 years of dedicated service as the City Manager of Bellflower, Jeffrey L. Stewart has announced his retirement from the city, effective January 2, 2024. Stewart’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the city’s growth and development during his tenure.

The Bellflower City Council, during its Regular Meeting on November 13, 2023, officially named Ryan Smoot as the successor to Jeffrey Stewart. This decision comes after careful consideration of Mr. Smoot’s qualifications and experience in municipal management.

Ryan Smoot has a longstanding history with the City of Bellflower, having first joined as a Management Assistant in 2009. After a brief hiatus, during which he contributed his skills to the City of Villa Park as the Assistant to the City Manager, Mr. Smoot returned to Bellflower in 2013. Over the years, he demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership, serving as the Assistant to the City Manager from 2013 to 2016 and concurrently as the Acting Economic Development Manager from 2015 to 2016.

In 2016, Mr. Smoot took on the role of City Manager for the City of Lomita. However, with the impending retirement of City Manager Jeff Stewart in Bellflower, the City Council identified Mr. Smoot as a strong candidate for the position. Following a thorough interview and negotiation, Mr. Smoot has accepted the responsibility of becoming the 14th City Manager of Bellflower.

The transition in leadership marks a new chapter for the City of Bellflower, and the City Council is confident that Ryan Smoot’s experience and dedication will continue the legacy of effective governance and community development.

“The city extends its heartfelt thanks to Jeff Stewart for his outstanding dedication to our community, and we wholeheartedly wish him the very best in his next chapter of life. Additionally, we are thrilled to warmly welcome Ryan Smoot to his new position as the City Manager of Bellflower,” said Bellflower Mayor Sonny Santa Ines.