Skating Legends: Canada’s Figure Skating Greats

Canada has a rich and storied history in figure skating, producing some of the world's most talented and highly decorated athletes in this captivating discipline. It is truly remarkable to witness how, from the early pioneers who paved the way for the sport's development to the modern-day champions we are fortunate to witness today, Canada has undeniably left an indelible mark on the icy stage. This mark is not only evident in the mesmerizing artistry, but also in the groundbreaking technical innovations and unwavering competitive spirit that are consistently showcased by its exceptional skaters. The legendary and iconic figures that have emerged from Canada's figure skating scene have played an instrumental role in shaping the nation's illustrious legacy in the sport, thereby serving as a boundless source of inspiration for both aspiring athletes and avid spectators, ensuring that the passion for figure skating continues to thrive for generations to come.

Barbara Ann Scott: The Golden Girl

Barbara Ann Scott was Canada’s first and only Olympic gold medalist in ladies’ singles, winning the title in 1948. She also won four consecutive Canadian titles from 1944 to 1948, as well as two world titles in 1947 and 1948. She was known for her grace, elegance and charisma on the ice, earning her the nickname “The Golden Girl”. She was a national hero and a symbol of hope for post-war Canada. She was also a trailblazer for women’s sports, breaking barriers and inspiring generations of young girls to pursue their dreams.

Barbara Wagner and Robert Paul: The Perfect Pair

Barbara Wagner and Robert Paul were Canada’s first Olympic gold medalists in pairs, winning the title in 1960. They also won four consecutive Canadian titles from 1956 to 1960, as well as four world titles in the same years. They were known for their flawless synchronization, intricate choreography and expressive performance. Barbara and Robert revolutionized pairs skating with their innovative lifts, spins and jumps, setting new standards of excellence and difficulty. They were also one of the first pairs to skate to music that matched their style and personality, creating memorable programs that captivated audiences.

Elvis Stojko: The Jumping Machine

Elvis Stojko, a Canadian figure skater, made a name for himself as one of the most dominant and successful men’s skaters in the 1990s. His impressive achievements include winning three world titles in 1994, 1995, and 1997, as well as earning two Olympic silver medals in 1994 and 1998. Furthermore, he established his dominance in the Canadian skating scene by winning seven Canadian titles consecutively from 1994 to 2002, a remarkable record that still remains unbroken to this day.

Stojko’s skating style was characterized by his exceptional power and athleticism, which captivated audiences and judges alike. However, it was his daring and innovative jumps that truly set him apart from his competitors. Notably, Stojko achieved several groundbreaking feats in his career. He became the first male skater to successfully land a quadruple-double combination jump in a competitive setting, showcasing his unparalleled skill and determination. Additionally, he made history by being the first to execute a quadruple-triple combination jump, pushing the boundaries of what was deemed possible in figure skating.

Beyond his technical prowess, Stojko brought a unique and captivating flair to the sport. Inspired by his background in martial arts, he incorporated martial arts-inspired moves into his routines, adding a dynamic and exciting element to his performances. Also, his choice of rock music for his programs helped to create an edgy and cool image for himself, making figure skating more relatable and appealing to a wider audience.

Tracy Wilson and Rob McCall: The Ice Dance Pioneers

Tracy Wilson and Rob McCall were Canada’s first Olympic medalists in ice dance, winning the bronze in 1988. The pair won seven straight Canadian titles from 1982 to 1988 and three world bronze medals in 1986, 1987 and 1988. They were known for their creativity, originality and musicality on the ice, bringing a fresh and fun approach to ice dance. Their popularity grew when they introduced elements such as the ‘attitude twist’, ‘leg lift’ and ‘twizzle lift’ into their repertoire, adding variety and excitement to their routines. They were also one of the first ice dance teams to skate to contemporary music, such as pop, rock and jazz.

Patrick Chan: The Master of Edges

Patrick Chan is one of the most successful men’s skaters of all time, winning three consecutive world titles from 2011 to 2013, as well as two Olympic gold medals in team event and one silver medal in singles in 2018. He also won a record-tying nine Canadian titles from 2008 to 2018. He was known for his superb skating skills, especially his edge quality, speed and flow. He had a smooth and effortless style that made skating look easy. An extraordinary ability to combine technical difficulties with artistic expression, creating programs – this is what demonstrated his musicality, interpretation and emotions.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir: The Legendary Ice Dance Duo

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are widely considered by both fans and experts to be the most remarkable ice dance team in the history of the sport. Their incredibly successful career has been highlighted by an astonishing collection of achievements, including a remarkable five Olympic medals, three of which are gold, as well as three World titles. Their journey together began back in 1997, when they were just seven and nine years old, respectively. From the very beginning, it was evident that they possessed a special connection and an extraordinary ability to combine technical precision with a captivating blend of music and emotion. Their performances on the ice have left audiences all over the world in awe, with their routines becoming iconic and unforgettable. One such routine that will forever be etched in the memories of fans is their mesmerizing freestyle dance to the enchanting music of the Moulin Rouge, which they performed during the 2018 Olympics. This breathtaking performance not only broke their own world record but also earned them their well-deserved second Olympic gold medal. After captivating audiences for many years, Tessa and Scott decided to retire in 2019, but not before embarking on a farewell tour that took them across the beautiful landscape of Canada. Their incredible contributions to the sport were recognized by their home country, as they were honored with inductions into both the Order of Canada and the Canadian Walk of Fame.