Los Angeles Rams Playoff Chances: Will They Make The Postseason?

The NFC West is looking incredibly difficult this year. Of course, it is always a very tough division to try and get out of and advance to the playoffs, but the 2023 NFL season is showing that it might be back to its best in ways. However, could there still be an opportunity for the Los Angeles Rams after their inconsistent start?

The Rams are currently 3rd in the division and have a record of 3-4 as they head into Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Sean McVay’s team have yet to put together back-to-back wins this year, although they are yet to register successive defeats, too. With their last outing the 24-17 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the organization will be hoping that trend continues.

The Cowboys have experienced the same kind of trend in recent weeks, with their win against the Los Angeles Chargers last week hopefully meaning the other franchise from the same region in California can take advantage.

Will the Rams make the playoffs?

Looking at the overall picture as things stand, it would appear that the Rams have far too much that they need to try and do in order to get to the postseason. As highlighted, the team is currently 3-4 on the year, and with no consistency being found, it makes life rather difficult.

The NFC West has already been highly competitive this season, with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both putting together winning records. The 49ers managed to storm to a 5-0 record, but have since succumbed to 5-2 with two defeats in their last two matches. The Seahawks are 4-2 on the year, after going 3-1 following the opening season defeat to the Rams.

Indeed, the odds appear to be stacked about the Rams at the moment. According to the latest NFL odds, the Rams are being shown as a team that is unlikely to make it to the postseason this year. They have been priced at -225 to miss out, although their odds of +180 to make it does suggest that the organization could still be able to achieve something special.

These odds and the prices will have been made given the downturn that the 49ers are currently experiencing, with injuries to key players having set them back a little. This could give the LA-based franchise as much motivation as they need to start to close the gap and obtain a playoff spot, even if it is as a WildCard.

How could the Rams get to the playoffs?

With 10 games still to play in the Rams’ schedule, there is a lot of football and time left to play. While there are some hard games remaining, paper also suggests that there are some easier fixtures available in which McVay’s side could put an extra mark in the win column.

There might still be three NFC West games left to play – once against each opponent – but the Rams have largely done well when they have faced their divisional rivals. They are 2-1 on the year thus far, having beaten the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.

Elsewhere, they could also pick up wins against the Green Bay Packers (2-4), Washington Commanders (3-4), New Orleans Saints (3-4), and the New York Giants (2-5). If they were to win each of those games and then two of their three NFC West showdowns, they could have a record that features nine wins (not including a potential win against Dallas). That could be enough to secure a WildCard spot.

Games against the Cleveland Browns (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) look a little more challenging at the moment, but with football, anything can happen when the two teams take to the field! These games might come at a time when the Rams are doing better, or their opponents might be in a poor run of form.

McVay & Rams need to get things right immediately

While it can be worth being optimistic and looking at potential wins that can be achieved, the Rams and McVay will know that they need to get to work immediately and bring the consistency required to their game with each match that is played.

Some may argue that it is win-or-bust at this stage of the season, and in truth, it does look like an argument that is very hard to disagree with.