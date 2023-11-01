How To Select Scholarly Sources for Research Papers

Scholarly sources, also referred to as academic or peer-reviewed, are materials written by experts in a particular field and have undergone a rigorous review process by other professionals in the same field. These sources are crucial when writing research papers. They lend credibility to your arguments, provide a solid foundation for your research, and demonstrate your understanding of the subject. When struggling to find these sources, consider seeking assistance from an academic essay writing service to ensure you have access to reputable scholarly materials for your research.
Scholarly sources, also known as academic or peer-reviewed sources, are distinguished by several unique characteristics:
While many sources are available for research, it’s important to distinguish between scholarly sources and others, such as popular sources (e.g., newspapers, magazines) or trade publications.
Academic databases like JSTOR, PubMed, and Google Scholar are excellent resources for finding scholarly sources. These platforms contain numerous peer-reviewed articles, research papers, and academic journals across various disciplines. They often provide advanced search options that allow you to filter results by publication type, date, author, and more.
University libraries are another valuable resource for scholarly sources. Many universities offer online access to their library catalog, which often includes a vast collection of electronic books, academic journals, and other scholarly publications. If you’re a student or faculty member, you may also have access to interlibrary loan services, which allow you to borrow materials from other libraries.
Online scholarly journals are a direct source of academic articles. Websites like Springer, Elsevier, and Wiley Online Library host thousands of journals across various disciplines. Usually, these websites categorize their content by subject area, making it easier to find relevant publications.
While search engines can yield many results, not all are scholarly. Use specific and narrow terms related to your topic to improve your search effectiveness. Including terms like “journal,” “paper,” or “study” in your search can also help filter out non-scholarly results. Additionally, utilizing the “site:.edu” or “site:.gov” operators can limit results to educational or governmental websites, which often host or link to scholarly materials.
The credibility of a scholarly source dramatically depends on the author’s qualifications and expertise in the field. Check the author’s institutional affiliation, educational background, and other published works. An author with a track record of publications on the same or related topics is usually a positive sign.
Not all scholarly sources are created equal. Assess the publication’s credibility by looking at its publisher, the rigor of its peer-review process, and its reputation in the field. Also, ensure the source is relevant to your research. Even the most credible source won’t be helpful if it doesn’t directly relate to your topic.
A reliable scholarly source should clearly outline its research methodology. It includes how data was collected, what tools or techniques were used, and how results were analyzed. The findings should be clearly stated and backed by the data presented.
The citations and references in a scholarly source tell you a lot about its quality. Many citations from other scholars indicate that the work has significantly impacted the field. The references should be from reputable and relevant sources, supporting the paper’s credibility.
The first step in incorporating scholarly sources into your research paper is to understand the content of these sources. It involves reading the source thoroughly and identifying the key points relevant to your research.
Quoting is used when you want to include a piece of text from a source precisely as it is. Quotes should be used sparingly and only when the original wording is essential for your argument or the language is particularly expressive or powerful.
Paraphrasing involves putting the ideas from a source into your own words. It is a helpful technique when you want to focus on the ideas presented in the source without using the exact wording. When paraphrasing, it's essential to ensure you're not just rearranging or replacing a few words. Instead, read over what you want to translate carefully; cover up the text with your hand, or close it so you can't see any of it (and so aren't tempted to use it as a "guide"). Write out the idea in your own words without peeking.
Summarizing involves providing a brief overview of the main points of a source. A summary is usually much shorter than the source and only includes the most relevant ideas to your work.
Citing your sources correctly is an essential part of academic writing. It gives credit to the authors of your sources and allows your readers to locate and consult your sources if they wish. The citation style you should use depends on the requirements of your assignment. Common styles include APA, MLA, and Chicago. Each style has specific rules for how references should be formatted within the text and in the reference list at the end of your paper.
Plagiarism is a serious academic offense that involves presenting someone else’s work as your own. To avoid plagiarism, always attribute ideas and quotes to their original authors. It is true even when you’re paraphrasing or summarizing. Keep track of your sources as you go along, noting what information you got from each source. It will make the citation process more accessible and ensure you don’t unintentionally forget to credit an author for their work. Use quotation marks for direct quotes, and make it clear when using someone else’s idea.
Additionally, consider using plagiarism detection software to double-check your work. These tools can help you identify any sections of your paper that have been lifted from other sources without proper attribution.
Selecting scholarly sources is a vital part of the research process. These sources lend credibility to your work, provide valuable insights, and demonstrate your understanding of your research topic. By understanding what characterizes these sources, knowing how to find and evaluate them, and integrating them appropriately into your research paper, you can ensure the quality and integrity of your work. So, continue being diligent and thorough in your source selection for future research endeavors.