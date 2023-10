Fatal shooting in Norwalk on Maidstone Ave.

October 30, 2021

NORWALK — A person was fatally wounded Sunday morning in Norwalk, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. in the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-88477.